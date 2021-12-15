Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $174.86

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $174.86 and last traded at $175.92, with a volume of 90776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.27.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,350 shares of company stock worth $24,699,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

