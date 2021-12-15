ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $453,675.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $453,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,594,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,591. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,071.01, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.