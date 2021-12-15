Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 10,000 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,466 ($32.59), for a total transaction of £246,600 ($325,888.73).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 161 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,537 ($33.53) per share, for a total transaction of £4,084.57 ($5,397.87).

On Thursday, November 11th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($34.40), for a total transaction of £375,482.75 ($496,210.85).

On Monday, October 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($32.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,967.05 ($5,242.57).

On Friday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,513 ($33.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,970.54 ($5,247.18).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,459 ($32.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,469.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,568.71. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 2,125 ($28.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.13).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.66) to GBX 2,725 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($37.00) to GBX 2,900 ($38.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($42.09) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,890 ($38.19).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

