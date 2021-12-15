Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3,359.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total transaction of $3,793,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,329 shares of company stock valued at $62,460,801 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.88. The company had a trading volume of 49,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.41 and its 200-day moving average is $267.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.93.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

