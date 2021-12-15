Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $284.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,329 shares of company stock valued at $62,460,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.93.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

