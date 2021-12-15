ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Down 48.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $483,914.69 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

