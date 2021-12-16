-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. FOX reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

FOXA opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. FOX has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.