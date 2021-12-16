-$0.02 EPS Expected for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($4.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24).

CMMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $608,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

