-$0.14 EPS Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $8.83 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,905,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.