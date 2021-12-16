-$0.19 EPS Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.23). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. Truist decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe lifted their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities cut their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,772 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. 53,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,547. The company has a market cap of $266.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

