$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 160,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

