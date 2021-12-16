$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.

RYAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

