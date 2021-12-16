$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

VREX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.83. 7,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,275. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

