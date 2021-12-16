-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Delek US posted earnings of ($2.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Delek US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Delek US by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 370,039 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DK stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

