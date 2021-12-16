$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.80. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 381.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.85. 56,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $163,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock worth $701,092 over the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

