$0.80 EPS Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.68. Clorox posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $176.13 on Friday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

