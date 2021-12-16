$0.96 EPS Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.06. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

NYSE:ALB opened at $239.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.45. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 426,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,338,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $3,623,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

