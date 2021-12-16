$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. General Mills also reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,011,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,979,000 after purchasing an additional 70,195 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

