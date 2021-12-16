$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.11. PayPal reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $188.51. 885,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,339,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.87. PayPal has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

