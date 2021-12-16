$1.59 EPS Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.58. IDEX reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.52. 8,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.29. IDEX has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $238.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $389,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 20.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

