$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Dover reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $171.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.15. Dover has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $178.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

