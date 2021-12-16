$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UMBF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 406,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,408. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $109.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $109,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,720 shares of company stock valued at $796,211. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in UMB Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 608,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,627,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

