1,084 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $235.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.04. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,278 shares of company stock worth $8,448,997. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.09.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

