$113.46 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post sales of $113.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $113.58 million. BlackLine reported sales of $95.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $423.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $423.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $511.79 million, with estimates ranging from $502.01 million to $519.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,533 shares of company stock worth $30,098,394. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,228 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BL traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $99.35. 666,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

