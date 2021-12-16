1World 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,367.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. 1World has a market cap of $3.51 million and $8,367.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.0942 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00208185 BTC.

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

