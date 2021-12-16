20,000 Shares in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Conformis by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Conformis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $132.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

