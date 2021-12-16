$21.35 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce sales of $21.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the lowest is $21.30 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,221. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $200.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $117,818. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.