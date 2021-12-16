$225.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $225.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $226.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $916.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $932.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $880.63 million, with estimates ranging from $874.10 million to $888.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,423. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

