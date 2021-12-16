$280.33 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report $280.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.53 million to $284.70 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after purchasing an additional 320,187 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

