29,403 Shares in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.09% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KJUL opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

