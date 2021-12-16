31,387 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,822 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $923,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

