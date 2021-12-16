$354.63 Million in Sales Expected for Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) will post sales of $354.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.99 million and the lowest is $351.27 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $385.04 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE LTH traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $17.73. 27,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

