3,622 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Bought by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,747 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.58. 188,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,274,316. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67.

