3,731 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,350 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,326 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after acquiring an additional 885,735 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

