3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.67. 7,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,585. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.99. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

