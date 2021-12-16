3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.18. 13,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

