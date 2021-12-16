3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Amundi acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $175.78 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.99. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

