$4.42 EPS Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the highest is $4.48. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $124.77 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $94.25 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.17.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

