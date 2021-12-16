$448.76 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report sales of $448.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.42 million and the highest is $449.10 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $385.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $236.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.46. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $220.73 and a 52-week high of $301.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

