$485.66 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to announce sales of $485.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $492.05 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toast.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.78. 208,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87. Toast has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.