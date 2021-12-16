4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.87

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 4441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

