$581.35 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report sales of $581.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $581.70 million and the lowest is $581.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $536.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 2,896,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rollins by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Rollins by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,730,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

