5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives C$5.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNP shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

VNP stock opened at C$2.13 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.14 million and a P/E ratio of -177.50.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

