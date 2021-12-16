$60.62 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report $60.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.34 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $232.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.31 million to $235.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $252.35 million, with estimates ranging from $245.13 million to $259.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.15. 2,550,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,273. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

