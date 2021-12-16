7,000 Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 33.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TowneBank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in TowneBank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOWN stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.00.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

