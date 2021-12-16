716 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlassian by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,644,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM opened at $364.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.75, a PEG ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.63. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.