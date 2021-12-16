$8.69 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report sales of $8.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.19 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $29.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.85 million to $29.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.20 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 385,018 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,721. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.