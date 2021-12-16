$8.69 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report sales of $8.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.19 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $29.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.85 million to $29.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.20 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 385,018 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,721. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

