88,842 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after buying an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after buying an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,569,000 after buying an additional 1,167,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after buying an additional 990,510 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.01, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $453,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $32,900,092.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,493,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,562,007. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

