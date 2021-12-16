AAF Wealth Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AAF Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,609,631 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

