AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VLVLY stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. AB Volvo has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLVLY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

